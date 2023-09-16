StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Pro-Dex Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ PDEX opened at $16.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $56.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 0.92. Pro-Dex has a 12 month low of $14.47 and a 12 month high of $21.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Pro-Dex by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 58,751 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Pro-Dex by 5.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Pro-Dex by 4.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,735 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Pro-Dex by 345.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,687 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,084 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Pro-Dex by 13.9% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 35,581 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 4,346 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.78% of the company’s stock.

About Pro-Dex

Pro-Dex, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and craniomaxillofacial markets.

