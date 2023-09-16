StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Reading International Price Performance

Shares of RDI stock opened at $2.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.87. The company has a market capitalization of $51.90 million, a PE ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.56. Reading International has a twelve month low of $2.17 and a twelve month high of $3.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45.

Get Reading International alerts:

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $65.06 million for the quarter. Reading International had a negative return on equity of 55.89% and a negative net margin of 15.43%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, major shareholder Mark Cuban sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total transaction of $36,544.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 195,060 shares in the company, valued at $4,455,170.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 18,707 shares of company stock valued at $398,354 in the last quarter. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Reading International by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 608,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 287,907 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of Reading International by 4.1% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 231,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Reading International by 17.9% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 49,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Reading International during the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Reading International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.35% of the company’s stock.

About Reading International

(Get Free Report)

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Reading International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reading International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.