StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Trinity Biotech Stock Down 4.6 %
Shares of Trinity Biotech stock opened at $0.72 on Wednesday. Trinity Biotech has a 1-year low of $0.63 and a 1-year high of $1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.92.
Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 6th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.83 million during the quarter. Trinity Biotech had a negative return on equity of 870.11% and a negative net margin of 48.76%. Research analysts anticipate that Trinity Biotech will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Trinity Biotech plc acquires, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detect infectious diseases, such as lyme disease; sexually transmitted diseases consisting syphilis and herpes; SARS-CoV-2; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes.
