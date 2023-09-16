StockNews.com Downgrades Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on Regions Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Regions Financial from $20.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.03.

Regions Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RF opened at $17.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.19. Regions Financial has a 12 month low of $13.94 and a 12 month high of $24.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 26.86% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Analysts expect that Regions Financial will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Regions Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is currently 41.03%.

Insider Transactions at Regions Financial

In other news, EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 10,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $209,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 281,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,884,490.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Regions Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Regions Financial by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,452 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. grew its position in Regions Financial by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. now owns 99,244 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Regions Financial by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,362 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Regions Financial by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in Regions Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,024,640,000. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

