StockNews.com Downgrades Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Rogers Communications from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $73.63.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on RCI

Rogers Communications Price Performance

Shares of RCI stock opened at $41.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.00. Rogers Communications has a 12 month low of $36.23 and a 12 month high of $50.16. The company has a market capitalization of $21.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.52.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.08). Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 8.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. Analysts predict that Rogers Communications will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Rogers Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $0.377 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. This is a boost from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is 68.20%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RCI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rogers Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,219,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 29.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,915 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 6,634 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Rogers Communications by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,289 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rogers Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Rogers Communications by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,281,771 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $186,241,000 after acquiring an additional 455,522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.25% of the company’s stock.

About Rogers Communications

(Get Free Report)

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in North America. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.