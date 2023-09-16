StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
China Natural Resources Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CHNR opened at $1.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.05. China Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $1.63 and a 52-week high of $4.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.35.
About China Natural Resources
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than China Natural Resources
- How to Invest in Fertilizer
- China’s Jump In Car Sales Is Drawing Big Money To These Stocks
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- 3 Reasons Price Weakness Is a Buying Opportunity For Lennar
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Name A Better Trio Than These Underrated High Potential Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for China Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.