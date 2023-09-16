StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group raised shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NASDAQ:GLMD opened at $0.74 on Wednesday. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.74 and a 52 week high of $14.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 372.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 50,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 40,003 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 158.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 38,856 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.89% of the company’s stock.

About Galmed Pharmaceuticals

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

Featured Stories

