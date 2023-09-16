StockNews.com Lowers Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Masimo from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $205.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Masimo from $198.00 to $142.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Masimo from $200.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Masimo from $126.00 to $110.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of Masimo in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $141.57.

Masimo Stock Performance

NASDAQ MASI opened at $101.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.25 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.11. Masimo has a 1 year low of $96.76 and a 1 year high of $198.00.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $455.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.27 million. Masimo had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 15.79%. Masimo’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Masimo will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Masimo

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in Masimo by 10.3% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 8,537 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,405,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Masimo during the second quarter worth $1,083,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Masimo by 117.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,262 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,473,000 after buying an additional 17,983 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Masimo during the second quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Masimo by 9.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 67,942 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,180,000 after buying an additional 5,893 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and O3 regional oximetry.

