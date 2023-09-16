StockNews.com Upgrades Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TSEM. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Tower Semiconductor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Tower Semiconductor from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th.

Shares of TSEM stock opened at $26.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 3.68. Tower Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $26.69 and a 1-year high of $46.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.89.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $357.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tower Semiconductor will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Tower Semiconductor by 135.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in Tower Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Tower Semiconductor by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Tower Semiconductor by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Tower Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. 60.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, focus on specialty process technologies to manufacture analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in Israel, the United States, Japan, Europe, and internationally. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

