Stonehearth Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Stonehearth Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 16.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,172 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 0.5% of Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prentice Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 13.6% during the second quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Total Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at about $212,000. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 6.8% during the second quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 4,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth about $1,661,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 49,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,251,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson
In other news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total transaction of $3,406,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 102,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,491,182.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $2,528,056.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,092,484. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Peter Fasolo sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total value of $3,406,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 102,696 shares in the company, valued at $17,491,182.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.
Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 1.4 %
Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $25.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.63 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.72% and a net margin of 13.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.
Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th were given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 96.36%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
JNJ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $184.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. HSBC began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.65.
About Johnson & Johnson
Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.
