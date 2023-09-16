Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) Hits New 52-Week High at $10.21

Shares of Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.21 and last traded at $10.16, with a volume of 65387 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.91.

Separately, Nomura downgraded Subaru from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th.

Subaru Trading Up 0.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.53, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.70.

Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.08. Subaru had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $7.88 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Subaru Co. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FUJHY. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Subaru by 179.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Subaru during the second quarter worth $29,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Subaru in the first quarter valued at $39,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Subaru in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Beddow Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Subaru by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Subaru Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles and aerospace products in Japan, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aerospace, and Others. The company manufactures, sells, and repairs passenger cars and their components, aircrafts, aerospace-related machinery, and related components; and rents and manages real estate properties.

