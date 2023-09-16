Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) Shares Down 2.7%

Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Free Report) was down 2.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.80 and last traded at $1.83. Approximately 246,516 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 2,088,007 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.88.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Summit Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th.

The company has a quick ratio of 19.07, a current ratio of 19.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.83.

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 12.1% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 48,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 46,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 431.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 7,268 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 23,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 7,373 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 70.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 9,522 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, research and develops primarily oncology therapies in the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company's product pipeline includes SMT-738, a novel class of precision antibiotics for treatment which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of multidrug resistant infections, which primarily includes carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae infections.

