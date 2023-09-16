Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Shares Purchased by Cardinal Capital Management Inc.

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 787,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,165 shares during the quarter. Sun Life Financial accounts for 2.1% of Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of Sun Life Financial worth $41,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 34,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. 44.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SLF. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Sun Life Financial from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Sun Life Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Sun Life Financial Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Sun Life Financial stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,333,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,012. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.10. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.96 and a 1-year high of $53.21.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (TSE:SLF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.17. The business had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 7.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Sun Life Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be given a $0.566 dividend. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 29th. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.36%.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company provides financial advice, asset management, and investments related products.

