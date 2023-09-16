Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Monday, October 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th.

Surge Energy Stock Performance

SGY opened at C$9.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$8.32 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.22. Surge Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$6.68 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.64. The stock has a market capitalization of C$929.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.99, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.44, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.38.

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C($0.05). Surge Energy had a return on equity of 29.39% and a net margin of 37.96%. The business had revenue of C$155.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$156.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Surge Energy will post 1.3734756 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on SGY. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Surge Energy from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. Eight Capital set a C$13.00 price target on Surge Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Surge Energy from C$12.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.00.

Surge Energy Company Profile

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company's principal properties include Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; the Southeast Saskatchewan properties are located in the Southeast corner of the Province; the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; the Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; and the Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

