S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of S&W Seed from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th.

NASDAQ:SANW opened at $1.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.46. S&W Seed has a one year low of $0.63 and a one year high of $2.14. The company has a market cap of $42.96 million, a PE ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.17.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in S&W Seed during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of S&W Seed in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Legato Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of S&W Seed by 181.7% in the 1st quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 41,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 26,454 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of S&W Seed by 174.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 39,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of S&W Seed by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter.

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. It also offers sunflower, stevia, camelina, wheat germplasm, wheat, and pasture seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

