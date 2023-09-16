Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Acquired by Kwmg LLC

Kwmg LLC lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,970 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $4,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SYF. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 853.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,218,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,471,000 after buying an additional 5,566,481 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter worth $151,220,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 151.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,764,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,016,000 after buying an additional 2,872,160 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 1st quarter worth $61,172,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 331.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,894,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,092,000 after buying an additional 1,454,927 shares during the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $44.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target (up from $28.00) on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Synchrony Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider David P. Melito sold 15,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $525,525.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider David P. Melito sold 15,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $525,525.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian D. Doubles sold 36,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $1,263,045.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 565,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,500,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Price Performance

NYSE:SYF traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.52. 7,096,359 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,081,836. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $26.59 and a one year high of $40.88. The company has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

Synchrony Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. This is a boost from Synchrony Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is presently 18.52%.

Synchrony Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.