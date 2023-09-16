T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) CAO Dara Bazzano Sells 3,953 Shares of Stock

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.36, for a total value of $558,796.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,572.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

T-Mobile US Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $141.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.77. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.92 and a 1 year high of $154.38. The firm has a market cap of $166.97 billion, a PE ratio of 28.27 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.90.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.15. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The company had revenue of $19.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TMUS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $172.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 8th. TD Cowen increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $197.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays upgraded T-Mobile US from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, HSBC dropped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.95.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on T-Mobile US

Institutional Investors Weigh In On T-Mobile US

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Softbank Group CORP. lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Softbank Group CORP. now owns 43,338,209 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,019,677,000 after buying an additional 3,566,400 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 47.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,746,412 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,742,992,000 after acquiring an additional 10,564,117 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,733,273 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,435,452,000 after acquiring an additional 874,192 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at $2,801,442,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,106,454 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,691,765,000 after purchasing an additional 122,503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.