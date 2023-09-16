Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.77.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Taboola.com from $5.50 to $5.70 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Taboola.com in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Taboola.com in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.

NASDAQ:TBLA opened at $3.75 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.50 and its 200-day moving average is $3.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Taboola.com has a 52 week low of $1.52 and a 52 week high of $4.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.05 and a beta of 1.56.

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. Taboola.com had a negative net margin of 5.39% and a negative return on equity of 0.86%. The company had revenue of $332.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.47 million. Equities analysts expect that Taboola.com will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Taboola.com news, CTO Lior Golan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total transaction of $30,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 2,545,291 shares in the company, valued at $7,839,496.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 106,082 shares of company stock worth $342,399. Insiders own 23.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taboola.com in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Taboola.com in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taboola.com in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Taboola.com in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Taboola.com in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

