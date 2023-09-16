Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) Short Interest Down 21.2% in August

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 763,200 shares, a drop of 21.2% from the August 15th total of 969,000 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 376,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 2,173.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,955 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. 61.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TRHC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note on Sunday, September 10th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark cut Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, William Blair downgraded Tabula Rasa HealthCare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.00.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of TRHC stock opened at $10.30 on Friday. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 52 week low of $3.15 and a 52 week high of $10.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.18.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $90.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.82 million.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. It offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patient medication-related information; and MedWise Risk Score, a medication risk stratification technology for identification of patients in need of clinical intervention.

