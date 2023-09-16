TD Cowen Boosts Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Price Target to $312.00

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) had its target price upped by TD Cowen from $300.00 to $312.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

ACN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Accenture from $292.00 to $377.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on Accenture from $306.00 to $358.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Accenture from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Piper Sandler upgraded Accenture from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $316.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Accenture from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $335.25.

NYSE ACN opened at $312.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $207.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $316.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $295.61. Accenture has a twelve month low of $242.80 and a twelve month high of $330.43.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $16.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.79 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Accenture will post 11.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.60, for a total value of $2,244,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 36,034 shares in the company, valued at $11,552,500.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $403,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,151,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.60, for a total value of $2,244,200.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 36,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,552,500.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,774 shares of company stock worth $8,138,451. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co raised its position in shares of Accenture by 872.7% during the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

