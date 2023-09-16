Tecan Group AG (OTCMKTS:TCHBF) Short Interest Update

Tecan Group AG (OTCMKTS:TCHBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 75,500 shares, a decrease of 22.2% from the August 15th total of 97,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Tecan Group Stock Performance

Shares of Tecan Group stock remained flat at $376.03 during trading hours on Friday. Tecan Group has a fifty-two week low of $390.92 and a fifty-two week high of $446.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $381.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $396.35.

Get Tecan Group alerts:

Tecan Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Tecan Group AG provides laboratory instruments and solutions for pharmaceutical, biotechnology and in-vitro diagnostic companies, university research departments, and diagnostic and other laboratories. It operates through Life Sciences Business and Partnering Business segments. The company offers liquid handling and automation, microplate readers and washers, consumables, NGS reagents, immunoassays and microbodies, and software; and Tecan Laberwax, an automation solution.

Receive News & Ratings for Tecan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.