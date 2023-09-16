Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Plans Dividend of $0.15

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, September 15th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.1529 per share on Monday, October 30th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. This is a positive change from Tele2 AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.12.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TLTZY opened at $3.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Tele2 AB has a 1 year low of $3.32 and a 1 year high of $5.47. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.33.

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $679.83 million for the quarter. Tele2 AB (publ) had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 15.62%.

TLTZY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Tele2 AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, June 1st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC downgraded Tele2 AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. UBS Group cut shares of Tele2 AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Tele2 AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Handelsbanken upgraded shares of Tele2 AB (publ) from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tele2 AB (publ) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About Tele2 AB (publ)

Tele2 AB (publ) provides fixed and mobile connectivity and entertainment services in Sweden, Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia. The company offers mobile telephony and data, fixed broadband, fixed telephony, switch and contact center, cloud services, IT services, network services, workplace, video and collaboration, united communications, and security services.

