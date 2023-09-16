Telemus Capital LLC Acquires 1,814 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Telemus Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,814 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $7,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,353,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $810,706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127,591 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $123,341,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8,031.2% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,057,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,191,000 after buying an additional 1,044,538 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 256.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 1,309,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $144,371,000 after buying an additional 942,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3,162.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 609,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,845,000 after buying an additional 590,538 shares in the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:TIP traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $105.11. 1,822,188 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,463,641. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $104.57 and a 52 week high of $111.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $106.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.77.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

