Telemus Capital LLC Buys 6,360 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Telemus Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 24.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,419 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,360 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $359,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 697.9% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $95.49. 5,667,690 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,219,235. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.93. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $93.20 and a one year high of $101.15.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.