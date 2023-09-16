Telemus Capital LLC Decreases Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Telemus Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 608 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth $2,774,845,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 66,613.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,263,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,530,055,000 after purchasing an additional 30,218,452 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth $322,214,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 23,938.9% in the 1st quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 3,646,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $315,111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,631,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth $166,747,000. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.95 per share, for a total transaction of $679,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director James Lawrence Camaren acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.85 per share, for a total transaction of $271,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,800. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kirk S. Hachigian acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.95 per share, for a total transaction of $679,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.90.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded down $0.64 on Friday, hitting $68.64. 18,391,418 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,218,203. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.40. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.36 and a 1-year high of $88.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.47.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 30.05% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The firm had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.29%.

About NextEra Energy

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

See Also

