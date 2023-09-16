Telemus Capital LLC Decreases Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Telemus Capital LLC decreased its position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 23.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,436 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,259 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $2,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in SAP by 130.8% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SAP during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SAP during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of SAP during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of SAP by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 380 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

Get SAP alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SAP shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $179.00 price objective on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on SAP from $169.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded SAP from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Barclays dropped their target price on SAP from $146.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SAP presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.50.

SAP Price Performance

Shares of SAP stock traded down $0.75 on Friday, hitting $135.24. 770,390 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 610,046. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $137.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.83. SAP SE has a 1-year low of $78.22 and a 1-year high of $145.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The software maker reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $8.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.38 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 16.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SAP SE will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SAP Profile

(Free Report)

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise application software products worldwide. The company operates through Applications, Technology & Services; Qualtrics; Business Network; and Sustainability segments. It offers SAP S/4HANA that offers software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.