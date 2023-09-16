Telemus Capital LLC Decreases Stock Position in BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC)

Telemus Capital LLC lowered its stake in BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC – Free Report) by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,554,803 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 415,542 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Capital Investment were worth $5,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Almitas Capital LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Capital Investment by 267.8% during the 4th quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 617,014 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 449,235 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $791,000. Ares Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 5,317,586 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $22,387,000 after acquiring an additional 177,330 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 469.2% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 150,347 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 123,931 shares during the period. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 874,691 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,018,000 after acquiring an additional 120,394 shares during the period. 18.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BKCC. StockNews.com began coverage on BlackRock Capital Investment in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on BlackRock Capital Investment from $3.25 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th.

BKCC stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 470,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,907. The company has a market cap of $275.77 million, a PE ratio of 25.33 and a beta of 1.40. BlackRock Capital Investment Co. has a 12 month low of $3.03 and a 12 month high of $3.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.57 and its 200-day moving average is $3.42.

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $19.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.48 million. BlackRock Capital Investment had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 14.58%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock Capital Investment Co. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.53%. BlackRock Capital Investment’s payout ratio is 266.67%.

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

