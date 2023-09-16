Telemus Capital LLC Grows Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Telemus Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 176,559 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,428 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $5,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Motco increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 306.2% during the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Williams Companies by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Williams Companies by 1,178.4% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 946 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in Williams Companies by 127.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,088 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WMB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, CIBC started coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.27.

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,194 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $223,014.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 241,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,482,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Williams Companies news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,194 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $223,014.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 241,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,482,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,193 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $237,369.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 226,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,490,109. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,581 shares of company stock valued at $690,591. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Williams Companies stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,848,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,221,802. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.46. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.80 and a 12 month high of $35.46. The company has a market capitalization of $41.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.18.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 23.07%. Williams Companies’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th will be paid a $0.4475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 8th. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.11%.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

