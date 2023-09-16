Telemus Capital LLC Has $21.96 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Telemus Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,823 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.9% of Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $21,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,144,659,000 after purchasing an additional 195,415,560 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,998,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,975,963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919,967 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 27,977,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,750,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,174 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,508,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,342,910,000 after acquiring an additional 175,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 38,525.9% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,421,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,783,000 after acquiring an additional 11,391,719 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $5.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $447.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,239,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,022,828. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $449.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $428.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $349.53 and a 52 week high of $461.88. The stock has a market cap of $345.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

