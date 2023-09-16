Telemus Capital LLC Has $4.70 Million Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Telemus Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,663 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,748 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Honeywell International by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,326,637 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,089,467,000 after acquiring an additional 855,220 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Honeywell International by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,283,603 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,275,277,000 after acquiring an additional 241,992 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,617,604 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,405,781,000 after buying an additional 270,260 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,445,462 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,422,977,000 after buying an additional 275,879 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 101,603.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,707,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,223,139,000 after buying an additional 5,701,989 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded down $0.52 on Friday, reaching $193.04. 6,014,023 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,796,882. The company has a market capitalization of $128.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.07. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.63 and a 52 week high of $220.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $192.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.17 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.46% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 50.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HON shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.07.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

