Telemus Capital LLC Has $8.28 Million Stake in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI)

Telemus Capital LLC decreased its holdings in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 261,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,926 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in FTAI Aviation were worth $8,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 47,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 16,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $807,000. Finally, Natixis grew its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 1,803,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,867,000 after purchasing an additional 40,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FTAI traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,104,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,082,031. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.52 and a beta of 1.86. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a twelve month low of $14.29 and a twelve month high of $37.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.07.

FTAI Aviation ( NYSE:FTAI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.18. FTAI Aviation had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 25.36%. The company had revenue of $274.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. FTAI Aviation’s quarterly revenue was up 144.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. FTAI Aviation’s payout ratio is presently 184.62%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FTAI shares. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $31.00 to $37.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FTAI Aviation in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of FTAI Aviation from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FTAI Aviation has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.69.

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

