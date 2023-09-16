Telemus Capital LLC Increases Holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Telemus Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,227 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC owned about 0.05% of Celanese worth $6,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Celanese by 588.2% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Celanese in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Celanese by 92.6% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Celanese in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Celanese by 158.4% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE CE traded down $0.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $128.24. 1,212,785 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,250,164. The stock has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $123.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.94. Celanese Co. has a 1 year low of $86.71 and a 1 year high of $130.52.

Celanese Announces Dividend

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 12.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.99 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. Celanese’s payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Celanese from $124.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Celanese from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Celanese from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Celanese from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Celanese has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.13.

Celanese Company Profile

(Free Report)

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

