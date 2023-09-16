Telemus Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Telemus Capital LLC boosted its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $7,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CB. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Chubb in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. 86.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE CB traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $212.20. 3,846,048 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,797,180. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $200.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.53. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $173.78 and a 12 month high of $231.37.

Chubb Announces Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $10.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 12.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 18.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 24.71%.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, June 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Chubb from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Chubb from $248.00 to $237.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Chubb from $192.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Chubb from $229.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chubb has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.79.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CB

Insider Activity at Chubb

In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 8,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.74, for a total transaction of $1,778,192.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 154,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,618,335.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 8,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.74, for a total value of $1,778,192.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 154,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,618,335.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.01, for a total value of $2,010,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 265,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,304,635.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,534 shares of company stock worth $4,645,275 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chubb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.