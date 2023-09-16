Telemus Capital LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Telemus Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 41 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $7,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clarus Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,046,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 1,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodstock Corp increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 4,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,964,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MDY traded down $4.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $468.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,613,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 797,993. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $398.11 and a 12 month high of $500.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $483.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $465.71. The company has a market cap of $18.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

