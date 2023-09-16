Telemus Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Telemus Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 332 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $2,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMP. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMP traded down $2.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $347.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,087,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,502. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $342.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $321.00. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $249.35 and a 52 week high of $358.02. The company has a market capitalization of $35.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.48.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.29 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 82.23% and a net margin of 15.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 29.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This is a boost from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 25.36%.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, July 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 9.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

AMP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $361.00.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 13,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.55, for a total transaction of $4,584,915.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,829,274.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.00, for a total value of $3,404,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,614,462. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 13,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.55, for a total value of $4,584,915.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,829,274.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

