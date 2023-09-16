Telemus Capital LLC Sells 11,174 Shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Telemus Capital LLC lowered its stake in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 19.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,174 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $2,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the first quarter worth $268,865,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,746,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,261,000 after buying an additional 1,017,980 shares during the period. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the first quarter worth about $71,087,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the fourth quarter worth about $41,706,000. Finally, Orbis Allan Gray Ltd boosted its holdings in GXO Logistics by 5.9% in the first quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 15,931,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,880,000 after acquiring an additional 882,851 shares during the last quarter. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GXO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of GXO Logistics in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on GXO Logistics from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GXO Logistics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.17.

GXO Logistics Stock Performance

NYSE:GXO traded down $0.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,230,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,101. The firm has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.72. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.10 and a 12 month high of $67.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.53 and a 200-day moving average of $57.50.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GXO Logistics Profile

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated in approximately 979 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

