Telemus Capital LLC Sells 2,135 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Telemus Capital LLC reduced its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,135 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 62.5% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 68.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on KO shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. HSBC dropped their price target on Coca-Cola from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.33.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

NYSE KO traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,727,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,157,437. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $54.01 and a 1-year high of $64.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.55.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.74 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 43.06% and a net margin of 23.81%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In other news, SVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 21,074 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total value of $1,283,406.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,124. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 21,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total value of $1,283,406.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,124. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Murphy sold 156,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.10, for a total transaction of $9,705,609.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 228,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,210,343. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 227,364 shares of company stock valued at $14,122,016 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

