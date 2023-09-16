Telemus Capital LLC Sells 32,500 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Telemus Capital LLC decreased its holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 294,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,500 shares during the quarter. MGM Resorts International makes up about 1.1% of Telemus Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $12,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 29.1% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 7,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in MGM Resorts International by 10.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in MGM Resorts International by 3.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in MGM Resorts International by 107.5% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 6,526 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in MGM Resorts International by 81.6% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 10,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 4,934 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on MGM Resorts International from $63.00 to $66.50 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet cut MGM Resorts International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on MGM Resorts International from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.86.

In other news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.21, for a total transaction of $1,130,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 136,632 shares in the company, valued at $6,177,132.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.22, for a total transaction of $452,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,283 shares in the company, valued at $1,912,037.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.21, for a total value of $1,130,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 136,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,177,132.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,454 shares of company stock worth $2,249,894. Company insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

MGM traded down $0.50 on Friday, hitting $41.08. 11,017,034 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,232,938. MGM Resorts International has a 12 month low of $29.20 and a 12 month high of $51.35. The company has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a PE ratio of 39.88 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.63 and its 200-day moving average is $43.76.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 2.10% and a net margin of 2.53%. MGM Resorts International’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

