Telemus Capital LLC Sells 49 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Telemus Capital LLC reduced its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,077 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 49 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $6,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $378,000. FCA Corp TX boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 10.4% during the first quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 17,321 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 62.9% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the first quarter worth $449,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 12.6% during the first quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,415 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMGN traded down $1.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $260.72. The stock had a trading volume of 6,161,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,463,185. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $211.71 and a 1 year high of $296.67. The firm has a market cap of $139.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $247.27 and its 200 day moving average is $237.49.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.56. Amgen had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 196.60%. The business had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 18.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a $2.13 dividend. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 57.45%.

In other news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total value of $2,508,305.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,308 shares in the company, valued at $11,627,748.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $214.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $264.19.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

