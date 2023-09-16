Telemus Capital LLC Trims Stake in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CMDY)

Telemus Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CMDY – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,089 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC owned about 0.77% of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF worth $2,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF by 2,433.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 453,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,745,000 after buying an additional 436,029 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF by 332.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 313,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,257,000 after purchasing an additional 241,066 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management now owns 609,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,383,000 after purchasing an additional 232,113 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,154,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF by 146.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 237,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,256,000 after buying an additional 141,381 shares during the period.

iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF Price Performance

CMDY traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $52.82. The company had a trading volume of 14,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,893. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.96. iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $48.00 and a 12-month high of $58.92.

iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF Company Profile

The iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Broad Commodity ETF (CMDY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity index. The fund tracks an index that holds futures contracts on a roll-cost optimized broad market commodity index. CMDY was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by Blackrock.

