Tempo Automation Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMPO) Short Interest Down 21.8% in August

Tempo Automation Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMPO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 698,600 shares, a decrease of 21.8% from the August 15th total of 893,500 shares. Currently, 5.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Tempo Automation Stock Performance

Shares of TMPO opened at $0.21 on Friday. Tempo Automation has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $15.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.47.

Get Tempo Automation alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tempo Automation

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Firsthand Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Tempo Automation by 160.0% in the 1st quarter. Firsthand Capital Management Inc. now owns 520,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 320,000 shares during the last quarter. Industry Ventures L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Tempo Automation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Doliver Advisors LP bought a new position in Tempo Automation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.04% of the company’s stock.

Tempo Automation Company Profile

Tempo Automation Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells electronic products. The company produces printed circuit board assemblies (PCBAs) for prototype and on-demand production markets; and turnkey PCBA services. It serves space, semiconductor, aviation and defense, and medical device, as well as industrials and e-commerce industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tempo Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempo Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.