Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) Upgraded by Investec to Hold

Investec upgraded shares of Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, Barclays upgraded shares of Tencent from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th.

Tencent Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS TCEHY opened at $40.39 on Tuesday. Tencent has a 1-year low of $24.75 and a 1-year high of $52.88. The company has a market cap of $385.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.68.

Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Tencent had a net margin of 33.72% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $21.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.38 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tencent will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tencent Company Profile



Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, offers value-added services (VAS), online advertising, fintech, and business services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through VAS, Online Advertising, FinTech and Business Services, and Others segments. The company's consumers business provides communication and services, such as instant messaging and social network; digital content including online games, videos, live streaming, news, music, and literature; fintech services, which includes mobile payment, wealth management, loans, and securities trading; and various tools, such as network security management, browser, navigation, application management, email, etc.



