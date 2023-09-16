Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Bought by Avondale Wealth Management

Avondale Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,920 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up about 0.4% of Avondale Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Avondale Wealth Management’s holdings in Tesla were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 451.9% during the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 149 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Price Performance

Tesla stock opened at $274.39 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.81 and a 12 month high of $313.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $255.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $220.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $870.91 billion, a PE ratio of 77.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 2.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.22. Tesla had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 12.97%. The business had revenue of $24.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Tesla from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $400.00 in a report on Sunday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $185.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Tesla from $257.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Tesla from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.43.

View Our Latest Analysis on TSLA

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.70, for a total value of $1,045,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 197,540 shares in the company, valued at $55,054,398. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.13, for a total value of $2,552,865.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at $16,249,350.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.70, for a total value of $1,045,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 197,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,054,398. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,815 shares of company stock worth $14,384,135 over the last 90 days. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.