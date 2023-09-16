Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Holdings Lowered by High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC

High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,381 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 19.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,001,923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,079,672,000 after buying an additional 164,789 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,844,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 72,167 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $77,767,000 after purchasing an additional 4,593 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $215.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Tesla from $248.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Tesla from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America raised their price target on Tesla from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Tesla from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.13, for a total transaction of $2,552,865.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at $16,249,350.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.13, for a total value of $2,552,865.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,249,350.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.62, for a total transaction of $265,845.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,862,374.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,815 shares of company stock worth $14,384,135. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Price Performance

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $274.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $870.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 2.09. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.81 and a 52 week high of $313.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $255.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.11.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $24.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.22 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 12.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

