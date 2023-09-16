Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Position Raised by Grandview Asset Management LLC

Grandview Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 23.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,635 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for about 1.7% of Grandview Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TSLA. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in Tesla by 451.9% in the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 149 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. 41.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.62, for a total transaction of $265,845.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,540 shares in the company, valued at $14,862,374.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.62, for a total transaction of $265,845.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,540 shares in the company, valued at $14,862,374.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.13, for a total value of $2,552,865.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,249,350.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,815 shares of company stock worth $14,384,135 over the last 90 days. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla Price Performance

Tesla stock opened at $274.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $870.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 2.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $255.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.11. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.81 and a 52 week high of $313.80.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $24.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.22 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 12.97%. The business’s revenue was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on TSLA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Tesla in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Tesla from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Tesla from $252.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Tesla from $170.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.43.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

