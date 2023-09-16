Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Purchased by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 830,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,110 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $149,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Choreo LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 3,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.5% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in Texas Instruments by 16.8% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 8,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 83.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In other news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $2,890,542.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,445,612.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total transaction of $1,890,064.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,857,603.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $2,890,542.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,445,612.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on TXN shares. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.32.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Price Performance

TXN opened at $162.62 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $172.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.22. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $145.97 and a 1 year high of $188.12. The stock has a market cap of $147.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.03.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 50.90% and a net margin of 40.84%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.62%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.