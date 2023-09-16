Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by CVA Family Office LLC

CVA Family Office LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 27.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth about $226,000. Smith Anglin Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 5,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 271,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,923,000 after acquiring an additional 35,712 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 16,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,004,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 830,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $149,493,000 after acquiring an additional 10,110 shares during the period. 83.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $162.62 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $145.97 and a twelve month high of $188.12. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $172.43 and a 200-day moving average of $173.22. The firm has a market cap of $147.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.03.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.84% and a return on equity of 50.90%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 59.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TXN shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $178.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total value of $1,890,064.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,662 shares in the company, valued at $5,857,603.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $2,890,542.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,445,612.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total transaction of $1,890,064.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,857,603.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

