Textron (NYSE:TXT) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Textron (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TXT. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Textron from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Textron from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Textron from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Textron from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $86.00.

Textron Stock Performance

Shares of TXT opened at $76.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.63. Textron has a 1 year low of $58.03 and a 1 year high of $80.10.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.25. Textron had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Textron will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Textron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Textron

In other news, Director R Kerry Clark sold 5,000 shares of Textron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total transaction of $376,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,870 shares in the company, valued at $1,044,827.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Textron

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TXT. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Textron by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,493 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Textron by 0.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 55,591 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,331,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Textron by 0.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,689 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Textron by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,503,096 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,748,161,000 after purchasing an additional 177,502 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Textron by 52.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,506 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

About Textron

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

