TH International Limited (NASDAQ:THCH) Short Interest Up 42.6% in August

TH International Limited (NASDAQ:THCH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 534,000 shares, a growth of 42.6% from the August 15th total of 374,600 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 254,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

TH International Stock Down 3.5 %

THCH stock opened at $1.94 on Friday. TH International has a 12 month low of $1.90 and a 12 month high of $8.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.68.

Institutional Trading of TH International

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of TH International in the third quarter worth approximately $89,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TH International in the third quarter worth $309,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in TH International by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 5,233 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of TH International during the fourth quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TH International during the fourth quarter valued at $13,549,000. Institutional investors own 51.99% of the company’s stock.

About TH International

TH International Limited operates Tim Hortons coffee shops in mainland China, Hong Kong, and Macau. The company is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China. TH International Limited is a subsidiary of Tim Hortons Inc

