The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Shares Purchased by Thompson Investment Management Inc.

Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,627 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $6,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CI. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group in the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in The Cigna Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in The Cigna Group by 52.6% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 18,975 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,547,000 after purchasing an additional 6,538 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 6.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,212 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,265,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 36.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Trading Down 0.0 %

The Cigna Group stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $283.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,595,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,650,280. The Cigna Group has a 52 week low of $240.50 and a 52 week high of $340.11. The stock has a market cap of $83.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $284.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $271.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $48.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.24 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.22 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 24.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on CI. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $375.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $284.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.11.

Insider Transactions at The Cigna Group

In related news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,768 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.22, for a total value of $1,063,404.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,553,056.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.22, for a total value of $1,063,404.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,553,056.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 7,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.86, for a total transaction of $2,164,768.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,069 shares in the company, valued at $8,324,903.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,767 shares of company stock worth $11,498,468. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

